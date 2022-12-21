Have you ever felt like you don’t belong? Immigrant-origin youth, 27% of all children in the United States, tell us that they often feel isolated, disconnected, and misunderstood in school. These feelings are exacerbated by bias, bullying, and harassment inside and outside the classroom. To help, we provide educators with research-based training and resources that promote inclusion and understanding. Our approach supports students’ abilities to bridge differences, build connections, and achieve academic outcomes that lead to success.

What started as a university-based project in the summer of 2017 has become a movement among educators nationwide. Over 5,000 educators attended Re-Imagining Migration workshops and webinars last year. 99% reported feeling like they were better equipped to understand and meet the needs of immigrant-origin students and teach about migration. Educators in an additional 800 communities across the US downloaded resources from our website. In two pilot communities, New York and Omaha, we are bringing educators together to learn strategies that promote inclusion, perspective-taking, and communication across differences. In schools, those tools help break down isolation with empathy and understanding. Help us share what we are learning with educators across the country by investing in our online learning library and our localized programming initiatives.

