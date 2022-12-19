The Brookline Recreation Department and the Robert T. Lynch Golf Course are excited to announce the receipt of an anonymous donation of $50,000 and the subsequent establishment of the Brookline Fund to Expand Access to the Robert T. Lynch Memorial Golf Course at the Brookline Community Foundation. This donation will be directed towards construction efforts developed by the Golf Course Landscape Master Plan.

This donation will be directed towards building additional forward tees at the golf course. The donor noted that they have thoroughly enjoyed playing at the course over the years. They also indicated that they see significant potential in the golf course under the care of golf course architect Mark Mungeam for the past year.

The Recreation Department and the Park and Recreation Commission established a Golf Course Landscape Master Plan Design Review Committee that has facilitated a public process designed to improve the golf course and open space for Brookline residents, golfers, and non-golfers who frequent the golf course.

Throughout many of the meetings, there have been thoughtful discussions regarding the inequities of current tee box yardages for golfers with slower swing speeds. The committee has a goal of making the golf course more playable for a wider spectrum of people through the addition of more tee box options, especially forward ones.

“So many people in our community have taken an active role in advancing the golf course’s mission and enhancing it as a resource for the Town of Brookline,” Recreation Director Leigh Jackson said. “I want to thank everyone who has supported the master planning efforts and express my sincere gratitude to the anonymous donor whose generous support will have a tangible impact on making the course more accessible and fun.”

The RTL Golf Course has taken advantage of the opportunity afforded by Brookline’s hosting efforts with the 2022 U.S. Open and the agreement with the United States Golf Association by building eight of these such forward tees. These forward tees will be crucial to golfer development programs, inclusiveness for golfers of varying abilities, well as assisting with a flourishing junior golf program. These improvements will make the course more inviting and fun for all players, with the added benefit of improving the pace of play. When completed, RTL will offer features not provided by other courses in the area.

The donor, who has wished to remain anonymous, wanted to engage the local community through this donation. The golf course is operated on an Enterprise Fund, which diverts the cost away from Brookline’s residential taxpayers.

Any improvement to the course must be funded through fees collected at the golf course. However, residents and golfers alike can also make donations to these renovation efforts by donating to the Brookline Community Foundation. The anonymous donor has committed to making another large donation, matching additional gifts up to another $50,000 over the next two years.

Donations to the Brookline Fund to Expand Access to the Robert T. Lynch Memorial Golf Course are tax deductible and will support maintaining and improving the Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course.

Visit the Brookline Community Foundation website to donate today.

About the Brookline Community Foundation

The Brookline Community Foundation is a public charity dedicated to advancing opportunity and promoting equity through the transformative power of giving. By leveraging core strengths in building philanthropic partnerships, supporting nonprofits and community efforts through grantmaking, and driving the research that informs a shared community agenda, the organization is helping build a better Brookline for all who live, learn, work, and play in the community. Learn more at www.brooklinecommunity.org.