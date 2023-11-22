The Safety Net Grant Program supports organizations and community groups that provide critical access to essential services and emergency assistance for individuals and families, particularly for those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Safety Net grants support organizations, projects, and efforts that provide essential services to individuals and families who live, learn, work, and play in the Brookline community. Essential services can include, but are not limited to, direct cash assistance, rental assistance, food access programs, utility payments, and child care assistance.

For more information and resources, please visit the Safety Net Grant Program page on our website: brooklinecommunity.org/bcf-safety-net-grant/

Thank you, as always, for all you do for the Brookline community! We look forward to supporting our community.