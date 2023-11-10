By Ashley D’Souza

Brookline community members gathered last Thursday evening at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School to celebrate “Our Community, Our Story: The Understanding Brookline Launch,” an event organized by the Brookline Community Foundation (BCF). The event launched BCF’s new research series and community indicators database and included a panel discussion about inequity and meaningful change in Brookline. Local elected officials, including Brookline school committee members and State Representative Tommy Vitolo, attended and mingled with the crowd. Event registration was capped, and BCF estimates that 250 people showed up.

The event opened with remarks from Aba Taylor, BCF executive director. “BCF is one of the smallest but mightiest community foundations in the country,” Taylor announced to a full auditorium. “We are living in incredibly challenging times, and we need significant change. I’m hopeful that this is something we can address together.”

Attendees then heard from Ginelle Vasquez, MSW, LICSW, and former tenant of the Brookline Housing Authority. Vasquez shared the hardships she and her family faced when they moved to Brookline, noting how her daughters felt othered at school due to race and class within a primarily wealthy and white demographic. She emphasized the roles of supportive programs like Economic Mobility Pathways (EMPath) and assistance from BCF in helping her thrive and reach where she is now. EMPath is a Boston-based nonprofit that provides direct services, advocacy, research, and a global learning network to create individualized pathways out of poverty. “When I moved here, I was broken. That program really carried me through,” said Vasquez.

Meghan Guidry, BCF’s director of communications, then gave attendees a first look at Understanding Brookline, BCF’s new community indicators database, and provided a live walkthrough demonstrating how to navigate the database. Understanding Brookline provides real-time, continuously updated data on 50 indicators within the community, economic equality and justice, education, essential needs, health, and racial equity metrics. It also allows users to create and customize dashboards, which are summaries of indicators from multiple categories within a single panel of view. Guidry explained that the tool empowers users to identify patterns and relationships between issues, address root causes, and create lasting change. For more information and to use the database, visit understandingbrookline.org.