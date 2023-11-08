Facing Civil Rights

The work-in-progress documentary film “Facing Civil Rights” is now available by video-on-demand (VOD) with all proceeds from VOD sales going to support Brookline Community Foundation’s Safety Net Fund. Included with "Facing Civil Rights" is the audience/panel discussion on the state of inclusivity today moderated by WBUR's Paris Alston, from the Jan 9 sold-out screening of the film at the Coolidge.

Support the BCF Safety Net and Receive the Film

Soul Witness

“Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project” is now available on video-on-demand(VOD). Thirty percent of all "Soul Witness" VOD sales will be donated to nonprofits dedicated to helping to eradicate intolerance.

Click here To Buy/Rent