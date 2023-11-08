Town Administrator Chas Carey and Veterans Services Director Bill McGroarty are pleased to announce ceremonial programming and speaking details to honor America’s military veterans later this week on Veteran’s Day.
WHEN:
Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.
11 a.m.
WHERE:
Brookline World War Monument, 333 Washington St.
WHO:
* Director McGroarty, Master of Ceremonies
* Rev. Jonathan Gaspar, Pastor, St. Mary’s Church (Invocation)
* Gregory Taylor, American Legion Post 11, Vietnam Veteran, Bronze
Star Recipient (Pledge of Allegiance)
* Kristin DeFosse, singing our national anthem and other songs to
honor America and its veterans
* John VanScoyoc, Select Board Vice Chair, offering remarks
* Senator Cynthia S. Cream and State Representative Tommy Vitolo,
proclamation
* Commander Raymond Cunningham VFW Stephen F. Rutledge Post 864,
offering remarks
* Gregory Taylor, American Legion Post 11, Bronze Star recipient,
placing the wreath
* Commander Elmon Hendrickson, American Legion Post 11, and Commander
Cunningham joining in moment of silence
* Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Brookline Police
Department, Brookline Fire Department, Army JROTC honor guards
_Collation to follow ceremonies._