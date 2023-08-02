In celebration of the groundbreaking cultural movement that has inspired generations, the Coolidge is thrilled to present a robust program of 20 films highlighting 50 years of hip hop’s undeniable influence on cinema.

Beginning with Wild Style, which had its first theatrical run outside of New York here at the Coolidge in 1983, and concluding with The Forty-Year-Old Version, “Been Here For Years: Hip Hop at 50” will take audiences through all the cinematic landscapes of hip hop culture on screen. Throughout August, we’ll be showcasing documentaries, concert films, biopics, and dramas, hosting discussions with filmmakers and special guests along the way.