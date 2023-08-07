Parkfest was aimed at making parks more accessible, and the event was free, open to the public, and family-friendly to remove barriers to entry. Activities ran from 11 am to 3 pm.

“Brookline has all of this incredible green space,” said Meghan Guidry, director of communications at the Brookline Community Foundation. “We want to create events that encourage folks from across the community to come out.” Approximately 500 people made their way out to enjoy the festivities in the park, so the organizers certainly achieved this goal. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy led an afternoon tree walk through the woodlands of Olmsted Park during the event, where participants learned about the history of the park and its unique wildlife while gaining tools to identify different species of trees they encounter in everyday life.

Organizers also aimed to connect and provide a platform for those doing impactful work in the community, particularly around racial and restorative justice and equity-based philanthropy. A diverse array of community organizations tabled at the event, including the Tactical Reintegration Project, a veteran-led group that helps former military members reintegrate. Parkfest attendees embraced the opportunity to learn about these organizations, and every table had someone asking questions or stopping by to chat throughout the event. “For us, it’s a success anytime someone approaches an organization in our community that they’ve never heard of, learns about an opportunity with an organization they’re unfamiliar with, or gets to shake hands with our town representative,” said Zaria