Wednesday, August 02, 2023 – 7:00PM

In person at Brookline Booksmith! Join us for an evening of poetry with Lillian-Yvonne Bertram & Oliver de la Paz.

RSVP to let us know you’re coming! Depending on the volume of responses, an RSVP may be required for entrance to the event. You will also be alerted to important details about the program, including safety requirements, cancellations, and book signing updates.

An Evening of Poetry

Oliver de la Paz is the Poet Laureate of Worcester, MA for 2023-2025. He is the author and editor of seven books: Names Above Houses, Furious Lullaby, Requiem for the Orchard, Post Subject: A Fable, and The Boy in the Labyrinth, a finalist for the Massachusetts Book Award in Poetry. His newest work, The Diaspora Sonnets, is published by Liveright Press(2023). With Stacey Lynn Brown he co-edited A Face to Meet the Faces: An Anthology of Contemporary Persona Poetry. Oliver serves as the co-chair of the Kundiman advisory board. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Poetry, American Poetry Review, and elsewhere. He has received grants from the NEA, NYFA, the Artist’sTrust, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and has been awarded multiple Pushcart Prizes. He teaches at the College of the Holy Cross and in the Low-Residency MFA Program at PLU.

Lillian-Yvonne Bertram is the author of several books. Travesty Generator was a National Book Award longlist, and winner of the 2018 Noemi Press Poetry Prize. Bertram is a 2014 recipient of an NEA Creative Writing Poetry Fellowship, and holds degrees in creative writing from the University of Utah where they are the current managing editor of Quarterly West; the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and Carnegie Mellon University. They are currently a Pre-Doctoral Diversity Fellow at Ithaca College, where they teach creative writing.