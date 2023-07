The Monthly Quizzes offer the chance to test how well you know your community! With topics ranging from civic engagement to civil rights and diversity – it’s a great way to test what you know and learn new things! If you get a 10/10, you will be entered into an end-of-the-year raffle!

For any questions or more information, contact Caitlin Starr at 617-730-2345 or cstarr@brooklinema.gov