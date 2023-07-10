Science Fiction and Fantasy readers, this one is for you! We’re thrilled to be in conversation with author Martha Wells – we absolutely love the Murderbot Diaries series! Make sure to check out Martha’s latest release, Witch King – “a remarkable story of power and friendship, of trust and betrayal, and of the families we choose.” So, whether you’ve been a fan for years or you’re looking for a “new to you” author, join us for this Q&A in which we get all of our burning questions answered.

Martha Wells has been an SF/F writer since her first fantasy novel was published in 1993, and her work includes The Books of the Raksura series, The Death of the Necromancer, the Fall of Ile-Rien trilogy, The Murderbot Diaries series, media tie-in fiction for Star Wars, Stargate: Atlantis, and Magic: the Gathering, as well as short fiction, YA novels, and non-fiction. She has won Nebula Awards, Hugo Awards, and Locus Awards, and her work has appeared on the Philip K. Dick Award ballot, the BSFA Award ballot, the USA Today Bestseller List, and the New York Times Bestseller List. She is a member of the Texas Literary Hall of Fame, and her books have been published in twenty-five languages.

This program is in partnership with the Ashland Public Library. When you sign up for this program, you’ll receive the link in the confirmation and reminder emails – make sure to check your spam folder for them, the email will be coming from ashlandprograms@minlib.net.