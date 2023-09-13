After being closed for nearly 50 years, Brookline’s Carlton Street Footbridge—a stately iron span in the Riverway—officially reopens after 2 years of restoration! Thanks to years of tireless community advocacy, extensive restoration work to the bridge has been completed to improve ADA accessibility, provide new amenities, and restore the Olmsted-era design. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is excited to come together with the Town of Brookline on Sunday, September 17 for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Join the festivities at 1 PM in Riverway Park in Brookline as we cheer the return of this historic park connector. The event is free and open to the public; light refreshments will be available.