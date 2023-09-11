Join UMass Boston Professor Sarah Keller for an introduction to Douglas Sirk’s technicolor melodrama.

Explore Sirk’s signature style in this American tragedy of gender and class starring Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson, and a scene-stealing deer whose stage presence outstrips Bambi’s.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

Sarah Keller is a professor of art and cinema studies at UMass Boston. She co-edited Jean Epstein: Critical Essays and New Translations (Amsterdam University Press, 2012), and her books include Maya Deren: Incomplete Control (Columbia University Press, 2014), Anxious Cinephilia: Pleasure and Peril at the Movies (Columbia University Press, 2020), and Barbara Hammer: Pushing Out of the Frame (Wayne State University Press, 2021). She is the founder and organizer of the Boston Cinema/Media Seminar.