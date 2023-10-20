The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services announces that it has begun a process to assess human, health, and social services and determine any gaps in access to, or receipt of, essential needs for the residents of the Town of Brookline. [2]

A five-phase plan will study, illuminate, and address real or perceived inequities in human services using a foundation of historical studies, current resources, and projection of needed services to allow all groups to access human services in the Town.

The study will summarize human services available to Brookline residents, including information on providers, resources, and the

populations served, identify existing collaborations and connections between providers, and note opportunities to create and strengthen existing partnerships.

The gap analysis will identify needs and gaps in operations such as funding, demand for services, and barriers preventing access or utilization. The final report will develop options that transform the conceptual goals from the assessment and gap analysis into realistic, achievable targets.

The Town has partnered with Kulik Strategic Advisers Inc., a national consulting firm with over three decades of experience supporting governments at all levels with community assessments, gap analyses, and identification of barriers to human services, to conduct this collaborative study.

“This project intends to set the direction for town, local, and regional providers to examine and rethink how services can be offered so that there is equitable access to services for all residents,” said Public Health Director Sigalle Reiss. “We are looking forward to partnering with Kulik Strategic Advisors in conducting this study.”