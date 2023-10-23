The Brookline-Quezalquaque Sister City Project presents:

¡FIESTA! a fundraising event celebrating 37 years of Brookline’s collaboration with Quezalguaque, Nicaragua. The event will take place on Thursday, November 9, 6:30-9 p.m., at Brookline High School, 22 Tappan St.

There will be music by the Melcocha Trio ( feel free to dance!) and a talk by Dr.Madeleine Scannel, professor of Environmental Health at the Boston University School of Public Health. She will address “Silent Killers: Extreme Heat and Chronic Kidney Disease in the US and Nicaragua.” There will also be a raffle and refreshments. Tickets are: Adults – $30, College Students – $15, and Youth – $5.

To learn more, visit: https://brooklinesistercity.org/