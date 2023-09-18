Please come and join Lola Huang in our upcoming live-stream Pilates classes. Everyone is welcome whether you are a beginner or more experienced practitioner of Pilates. Pilates is a collection of exercises created by Joseph Pilates. It is a mindful practice of movements with specific intentions for each exercise.

Through our regular weekly classes, you will learn and take part in pilates exercise movements, which will strengthen, lengthen, and improve your body’s flexibility while achieving your physical goals and enhancing your energy.

Everyone can benefit from Pilates!!!

The classes start at 11 am for 55 minutes on Mondays and Thursdays. The dates for this coming Fall session are as follows –

September 18, 2023, September 25, 2023, October 2, 2023

September 21, 2023, September 28, 2023, October 5, 2023