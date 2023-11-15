The “Baroque Big Band” returns!

The Maria Martell-Winthrop Memorial Concert

Saturday, Dec 2, at 5 pm in Brookline – Ruggles Baptist Church

Sunday, Dec 3 at 4 pm in Andover – South Church

Mistral’s 27th Season continues just on the heels of Thanksgiving, heralding the holiday season with a pair of concerts that once again celebrate the glorious repertoire of the Baroque era. A dream team of no fewer than ten Mistral musicians will be featured in beloved masterpieces as well as little-known happy discoveries. Like last season, this year’s performances will take place in two intimate venues: On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5 pm, at Ruggles Baptist Church in Brookline, and on Sunday, Dec 3, at 4 pm, at South Church of Andover. (Please note the day swap!)

As always, the concerto soloists will take turns in the spotlight, including four dynamic violinists with illustrious careers in award-winning string quartets and solo careers—Sarita Kwok, Gabriela Diaz, and newcomers Rebecca Fisher, and Emma Frucht—with Mistral favorites, violist Stephanie Fong, bassist Donald Palma, artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik, harpsichordist Ian Watson, and oboist Kemp Jernigan! Together, in various combinations of solo, double, and triple concerti, they will present beguiling works by J.S. Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Handel, Marcello, and Falconieri.

“Warm and fuzzy doesn’t begin to describe the flood of love we feel when we walk out onto the stage each year,” said Scolnik. “The venues are filled to capacity with the smiling faces of music lovers who have put aside their long lists of holiday chores to come together with friends, family, and community to escape and listen to this glorious, uplifting music!”

Gabriela Diaz, Rebecca Fischer, Emma Frucht, & Sarita Kwok, violins; Stephanie Fong, viola; Kemp Jernigan, oboe; Joshua Gordon, cello; Donald Palmer, bass; Julie Scolnik, flute;

Ian Watson, harpsichord

VIVALDI Concerto for 4 violins in B minor RV 580.

J.S. BACH Suite # 2 for flute & strings, BWV 1067

HÄNDEL Lascia ch’io pianga Aria from the opera Rinaldo for solo viola

VIVALDI: Concerto in D Minor for two violins & cello RV 565

ROYER L’Aimable for solo harpsichord

MARCELLO Oboe Concerto in

VIVALDI Concerto in A Minor for two violins, RV 522

FALCONIERI Ciaccona