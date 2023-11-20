The Friends of Brookline Public Health would like to invite the community to a live panel presentation titled “Harnessing AI for

Public Health: Opportunities and Challenges for Brookline.”

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Brookline High School, 115 Greenough St.

WHO:

* Isaac (Zak) Kohane, MD, Ph.D, Inaugural Chair, Department of

Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School.

* John Brownstein, Ph.D, Chief Innovation Officer, Boston Children’s

Hospital; Professor, Harvard Medical School.

* Carey Goldberg, Panel Moderator, Co-author, ‘The AI Revolution in

Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond,” Medical and Science Journalist.

* Raul Fernandez, Ph.D, Board Member, Brookline for Racial Justice and

Equity; former Select Board member.

* Emcee: Chris Chanyasulkit, Ph.D, MPH, Trustee, Friends of Brookline

Public Health; Immediate Past President, APHA.

WHAT:

The Friends of Brookline Public Health’s panel presentation “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Public Health: Opportunities and

Challenges for Brookline” will feature a dynamic discussion about the intersection of AI, Public Health, and Brookline.

Those who are interested in attending can reserve a spot here. Community members are invited to attend to learn more from renowned

local experts in the field who will share their insights and experiences, the latest advancements in AI technology and how it can be applied to public health challenges specific to the community.

The event is free to attend, but donations to the Friends of Brookline Public Health are welcome. Donations can be made here [3].

The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services is co-sponsoring the event.