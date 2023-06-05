Nick DiGiovanni: Knife Drop

Celebrate the release of Knife Drop with Celebrity Chef, Social Media Megastar, and Author Nick DiGiovanni.

Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook

Forget the rules. Just cook!

Home-cooked food doesn’t have to be over-the-top, fussy, or time-intensive to be absolutely amazing. In his debut cookbook, Nick DiGiovanni gives you the tools to become fearless in the kitchen and to create delicious meals.

Building on a foundation of staple recipes such as basic pasta dough and homemade butter, Nick shares a mouthwatering selection of his favorite recipes. Feast on New England favorites like Browned Butter Lobster Rolls and Garlic Butter Steak Tips, enjoy decadent pasta dishes like Smoky Mezcal Rigatoni and Sungold Spaghetti, and recreate fan favorites like his Viral Pasta Chips and Dino Nuggets. And of course, Nick had to include some “collab” recipes from his famous friends like Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, Joanne Chang, Lynja, and more.

Knife Drop also includes Nick’s expert advice on equipment, ingredients, and techniques, so home cooks of any ability level can pick up some new skills. Explore a library of QR codes linking to video tutorials showcasing key cooking techniques, from holding a chef’s knife and making a piping bag to pronouncing “gnocchi” the correct way.

Nick DiGiovanni is a celebrity chef, social media megastar, and cookbook author with a loyal social following of over 22 million people. Nick is a force to be reckoned with and truly unique in his field as he blends culinary excellence with a personable TV presence. At Harvard University, he earned the first-ever undergraduate food degree and then went on to compete as the youngest-ever finalist on the 10th season of MasterChef. His passion for seasoning inspired him to found Osmo, a purveyor of premium salts.