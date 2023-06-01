Home
Brookline Juneteenth 2023 Celebration
BrooklineHub
—
June 1, 2023
Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day in Brookline! June 19, 2023, from 10 AM – 5 PM, Beginning with a march at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School and continuing the celebration at Brookline Ave Park!
