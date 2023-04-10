Ang Lee’s timeless masterpiece, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, returns to movie theaters in a stunning 4K restoration.

Two master warriors (Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh) are faced with their greatest challenge when the treasured Green Destiny sword is stolen. A young aristocrat (Zhang Ziyi) prepares for an arranged marriage but soon reveals her superior fighting talents and her deeply romantic past. As each warrior battles for justice, they face their worst enemy- and the inescapable, enduring power of love.

Set against 19th-century China’s breathtaking landscape, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is the action-packed box office smash from acclaimed director Ang Lee featuring stunning martial arts choreography by Yuen Wo Ping.