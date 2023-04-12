The rivers of the world are fast becoming hotspots for travelers. European river cruising has boomed in the last decade, and the waterways of many European countries now have different options to meet the growing demand for cruising.

All along the banks of the rivers of these old countries are their most magnificent cities, and river cruising provides the opportunity to sail smoothly from one to another, and to be immersed in the culture of these destinations. As many as 20,000 miles of inland waterways let travelers absorb European culture intimately and at a leisurely pace.

Choosing from among all of the options and destinations can be quite overwhelming, and on this evening, two travel specialists will share their expertise and insider knowledge, and provide the scoop on the hottest travel trend of recent years.

Note: This is an in-person lecture at Brookline High School from 7:00–8:30pm. $20 registration fee.