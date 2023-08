Brookline Day is a large community event that involves many Brookline Town agencies, businesses, and partners and is headed by the Brookline Recreation Department.

Following the success of the 2022 event, we are excited to be returning to Coolidge Corner for 2023!

This year is going to be our biggest and best year yet! We are planning the best vendors, games, inflatables, trucks, food, face painters, bands, prizes, and special activities, that we can find.