Mistral presents: “Atlantic Crossings” 20th Season Finale

Julie Scolnik, artistic director

Sat, April 8, 5 pm Temple Ohabei Shalom 1187 Beacon Street Brookline

Mistral brings its 20th Season to a close with “Atlantic Crossings,” a beguiling program that features three orchestral gems from iconic American and European composers in original and new chamber arrangements.



Strauss II The Emperor Waltz (chamber arr. By Schoenberg) Ravel Tombeau de Couperin (chamber arr. By Suggs) Copland Appalachian Spring (original chamber version for 13)



This final concert of Mistral’s celebratory 20th Anniversary Season brings together an impressive roster of 15 international concert artists, including Boston Symphony Orchestra members principal oboist John Ferrillo, associate principal bassoonist Richard Ranti, cellist Mickey Katz, and violinist Julianne Lee; Philadelphia Orchestra first associate concertmaster Juliette Kang; Chicago Symphony members violist Larry Neuman and violinist Qing Hou; cellist Thomas Kraines of the Deadalus Quartet; as well as Mistral members Sarita Kwok, Stephanie Fong, Don Palma, Todd Palmer, Max Levinson, and Mistral artistic director and flutist, Julie Scolnik.



Tickets: $30/$25 Senior. Group rates available. Students/Youth Free at the door. Buy securely online and print directly at www.Mistralmusic.org, or call 978.474.6222 or e-mail [email protected]