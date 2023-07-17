Before the screening, Boston Globe film critic Odie Henderson will give an overview of Spike Lee’s adaptation of the Richard Price thriller.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

Odie Henderson is the film critic at The Boston Globe. Henderson is a member of the National Society of Film Critics; hosts a film club at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, NY; has appeared on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast; and programmed a nine-film sidebar on Black American Cinema at the Off-Plus Camera Film Festival in Krakow, Poland. Prior to the Globe, he was a film critic at RogerEbert.com. Endlessly curious, he loves to travel and explore, often related to film festivals and research.