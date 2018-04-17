Bloodlight and Bami, a new documentary about the life of music icon Grace Jones, opens Coolidge Corner Theatre’s 2018 season of Cinema Jukebox® on Thursday, April 19. Full run starts Friday, April 20.

This electrifying journey through the public and private worlds of pop culture mega-icon Grace Jones contrasts musical sequences with intimate personal footage, all the while brimming with Jones’s bold aesthetic.

In Jamaican patois, ‘Bloodlight’ is the red light that illuminates when an artist is recording and ‘Bami’ means bread, the substance of daily life. Director Sophie Fiennes creates a powerful cinematic experience, contrasting breathtaking musical sequences with intimate personal footage, ultimately reaching beyond the iconic mask. The film also features renowned photographer and Jones’ frequent creative collaborator Jean-Paul Goude, as well as Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie.