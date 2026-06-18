World Cup Temporary Extended Hours for Restaurants and Bars

The Brookline Select Board voted on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, to allow local on-premise liquor license holders (restaurants and bars) to extend their operating hours during designated World Cup Matches.

Eligible and approved establishments may remain open one (1) hour past their currently permitted closing time, not to exceed 3:00 a.m. This extension applies exclusively to the mornings following designated World Cup matches that begin at 8:00 p.m. or later.

12:00 am Licensees extended to 1:00 am

1:00 am Licensees extended to 2:00 am

2:00 am Licensees extended to 3:00 am

This extension is not automatic, and all establishments must send in the Opt-In form to Licensing Specialist Rachelle Morson and be approved by the Brookline Police Department to participate in the extended hours. All on-premises liquor license holders should have received an email with information on the extension, the Opt-In form, and a list of approved dates for 8:00 pm games or later. Letter, Opt-In Form, and list of approved extended hours World Cup Match Days.

This extension does not change outdoor dining hours, operating standards, or authorize an establishment to sell a type or category of alcoholic beverage outside of its current license. Establishments with questions regarding the temporary extended hours Opt-In form or process should email RMorson@BrooklineMA.gov for more information.