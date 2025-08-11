There’s a reason dogs are called “man’s best friend.” Studies show owning a dog can lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and decrease the risk for cardiovascular disease. Simply put – dogs are good for your heart! But what is the science behind our emotional connections and deep relationships with our canine companions? Join WBUR senior editor of audience engagement & platforms, Meghan Kelly, for a fascinating conversation with an expert panel on why we love dogs and they love us.

Panelists

Marianne Leone — actress, screenwriter, essayist, and author of “Five-Dog Epiphany”

Chris Cooper — actor

Alexandra Horowitz — professor, Barnard College at Columbia University, Senior Research Fellow, Dog Cognition Lab, and author, “The Year of the Puppy” and “Inside of a Dog”

Peter Zheutlin — journalist and author, “The Dog Went Over the Mountain,” “Rescued,” “Rescue Road”

Copies of “Five-Dog Epiphany” will be available for purchase from our bookstore partner Brookline Booksmith, and Leone will sign following the conversation.