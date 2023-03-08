Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 6:30PM

Boston , MA 02215

Curated Cuisine: Celebrating Pi Day with Pieometry author Lauren Ko

Curated Cuisine is a monthly series examining all things edible, from the chefs cooking the food to the writers reviewing the recipes. Meet the people shaping the food industry, both local and national and enjoy a post-show bite inspired by the conversation.

If a classic basketweave on top of your apple pie seems like a feat, prepare yourself for next-level pie design with Lauren Ko, author of New York Times bestseller Pieometry: Modern Tart Art and Pie Design for the Eye and the Palate. Ko doesn’t have formal culinary training but has transformed her piemaking into an eye-catching art form. The Seattle-based artist has also found her way to internet stardom posting beautiful pies and tarts — and puns — to her popular instagram that is filled with brilliant colors and geometric shapes.

Join Here & Now co-host Scott Tong for a special Pi Day conversation with Ko and an onstage demonstration of her technique. Copies of Pieometry will be available to purchase. Ko will sign after the conversation and in-person attendees will enjoy a bite from the book.

This event is co-produced by Boston University Metropolitan College Programs in Food & Wine.

About Pieometry

In a few short years, Lauren Ko made all hell bake loose, going from novice pie baker to internet star and creator of today’s most surprising and delightful pie and tart designs. Her unique geometric style uses fruit and dough cut and woven into stunning shapes to highlight color and texture. With an elegant symmetry that matches their knockout flavor, her dazzlingly intricate and inventive designs look difficult to produce, but can be achieved with little more than a knife, ruler and some patience.

In “Pieometry,” Lauren reveals her secrets, sharing stories about her designs and the inspiration behind them. Warm and funny, she recounts the spectacular piesasters that led to some of her best creations, and breaks down her most beautiful designs, describing how to make naturally-colored dough, intricate weaves and striking cut-out patterns. “Pieometry” provides clear, step-by-step instructions, accompanied by helpful photographs, which any patient baker can follow to build these pies from bottom crust to top in their own kitchens. Lauren makes it easy to mix and match doughs, fruits, fillings and designs, and each recipe includes suggestions for alternative ingredients. Best of all, the beautiful finished pie and tart photos are just as much of a treat to look at as the pies are to eat. But even if you make a mistake here and there, her flavors save the day!