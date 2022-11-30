WBUR CitySpace: Anya Kamenetz
Tuesday, December 06, 2022 – 6:30PM ET
Brookline Booksmith is proud to be the official bookseller for this CitySpace event!
The Stolen Year: NPR education correspondent Anya Kamenetz on how the pandemic changed children’s lives
One of the greatest casualties of the pandemic was the decimation of the public school system. WBUR education reporter Carrie Jung will sit down with NPR education correspondent Anya Kamenetz to discuss her new book, “The Stolen Year: How COVID Changed Children’s Lives and Where We Go from Here.”
Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and Kamenetz will sign after the conversation.
About “The Stolen Year”
The onset of COVID broke a 150-year social contract between America and its children. Tens of millions of students lost what little support they had from the government—not just school but food, heat, and physical and emotional safety. The cost was enormous.
But this crisis began much earlier than in 2020. In “The Stolen Year,” Anya Kamenetz exposes a long-running indifference to the plight of children and families in American life and calls for a reckoning.
She follows families across the country as they live through the pandemic, facing loss and resilience: a boy with autism in San Francisco who gains a foster brother and a Hispanic family in Texas that loses a member to COVID and finds solace when they need it most. Kamenetz also recounts the history that brought us to this point: how we thrust children and caregivers into poverty, how we over-police families of color, and how we rely on mothers instead of infrastructure. And how our government, in failing to support our children through this tumultuous time, has stolen years of their lives.