WBUR senior arts and culture reporter Cristela Guerra moderates a conversation with recipe creator, mental health advocate, and food blogger Alexa Soto about her new cookbook, “Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking.” A vegan for nearly a decade, Soto wanted to create a book that pays homage to her Mexican heritage and celebrates the fruits and vegetables that make up the staples of this beloved cuisine by recreating traditional recipes with a vegan twist. She offers simple, affordable, and healthy dishes – everything from jackfruit mushroom carnitas tacos to cauliflower al Pastor and lasagna de mole.

Copies of the book will be available, Soto will sign, and guests will enjoy a bite of the book after the conversation.