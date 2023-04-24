Brookline Youth Awards Founder and Producer
R. Harvey Bravman
2023 Brookline Youth of the Year
TBA
2023 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists
TBA
2023 Roger Grande Social Justice Award
Lloyd Gellineau
2023 Ethel Weiss Service Award
David Leschinsky, Eureka! Puzzles
2023 Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award
TBA
2023 Brookline Youth Award Sponsors
ADW Video Productions
Airo Sports
Anita Jamieson (Irving’s Toy & Card Shop)
Brookline Bank
Brookline Booksmith
Brookline Community Foundation
Brookline Dental Associates
Brookline Education Foundation
BrooklineHub.com
Brookline Rotary
Brookline Teen Center
Chobee Hoy Group Compass
Coolidge Corner Merchants Association
Coolidge Corner Theatre
Elias Mobil
Eureka! Puzzles
Foundation to be Named Later
Goldstein & Herndon, LLP
Hamilton Restaurant and Bar
Law Office of Susan K. Howards
Metro Realty Corp
Rifrullo Cafe
Robert L. Allen Jr. Law Offices
RTN Federal Credit Union
The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation
Town of Brookline
2023 Brookline Youth Award Nomination Committee
Anita Jamieson
Anita Mayfield-Sheehan
Ben Hoff
Caitlin Star
Caitlin Burkes
Catherine Marris
Caroline Cutlip
Chobee Hoy
Danielle Myers
Elizabeth Ascoli
James Lenoch
Jennifer Gilbert
Joslyn Vendola
Karen Chase
Kathryn Leslie
Ken Goldstein
Kim Kushner
Lesley Archabal
Lesly Suriel Guerrero
Lisa Gozashti
Lisa Irvings
Lloyd Gellineau
Meghan Guidry
Malcolm Cawthorne
R. Harvey Bravman
Richard Desir
Rob Daves
Sabrina Zhou
Sarah Kaplan
Saya Ameli Hajebi
Thomas Vitolo
Past Youth of the Year Honorees
2011 recipient, Lesly Suriel Guerrero
2012 recipient, Catherine Marris
2013 recipient, Ben Hoff
2014 recipient, Shirley Estime
2015 recipient, Gavin Hui
2016 recipient, Caroline Cutlip
2017 recipient, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan
2018 recipient, Sabrina Zhou
2019 recipient, Richard Desir
2020 recipient, Saya Ameli Hajebi
2021 recipient, Nahomi Brea Rivera
2022 recipient, Azavia Barsky-Elnour
2023 Youth Award Recipients
Alice MacGarvie Thompson
Azavia Barsky-Elnour
Brian Ly
Jacob Gurdin
Donelle O’Neal Jr.
Elliot Lazarova Weng
Evan Gutell
George Flint
Giulia Liberatore
Isis Contreras Perez
Madison Allen
Manny Fernandez
Molly Louison
Rohan Sekhar
Rowan Roudebush
Sasha Kalvert
Yelissa Burgos
2023 Recognition Award Recipients
Alex Miranda
Anton Grinev
Audrey Naverrete
Charles Long “Long”
Caelum Dulla
Camryn Lezama
Charlotte Dresser
Claire Gallion
Daniel Hernan
Eliot Arnold
Ellery Nistler
Ema Koka
Eva Humphreys
Ezra Korn-Meyer
Ezra Kleinbaum
Gabriel Benavidez
Gareth Jones
Giorgia Palmer
Griffen Lev
Hana Taylor
Helena Broadway
Isaac Brendel
Jad Kassir
Jonah Barer
Julius Pieper
Keya Waiker
Laila Finklea
Lili Hyde
Lilia Burtonpatel
Lil Kuklewicz
Lily Lockwood
Linden Niedeck
Marco Tchernychev
Maryaam Ahmed
Mathew Carter
Mathew Murphy
Michael Zhu
Nathan Tworetzky
Neba Sabeva
Nelson Paulino Bruno
Olivier Armand
Owen Molloy
Philip Bardon
Phylicia Robinson
Rohan Narasimhan
Rowan Michaud
Samual Lee
Sean Wells
Tessa Brennan
Thomasin Schmultz
Timothy Lee
Valentia Burlak
Vidushi Sharma
William Galindez Gonzalez
William Yoon
Zachary Fisch
Zoey Henrich
Roger Grande Social Justice Award Past Honorees
- 2012 Roger Grande, BHS Teacher
- 2013 Kate Leslie, BHS Teacher
- 2014 Paul Epstein, BHS Social Worker
- 2015 Pat Norling, Town of Brookline Employee
- 2016 Rene Feuerman, Brookline Food Pantry
- 2017 Malcolm Cawthorne, BHS Teacher
- 2018 Margot Strom & Elisabeth Dopazo, Facing History & Ourselves
- 2019 Rob Daves, Brookline Resident
- 2020 Bobbie Knable
- 2021 Joslyn Vendola
Ethel Weiss Service Award Past Honorees
- 2014 Ethel Weiss, Irvings Toy & Card Shop
- 2015 Chobee Hoy, Chobee Hoy Group Compass
- 2016 Dana Brigham, Brookline Booksmith
- 2017 Abe Faber & Christy Timon, Clear Flour Bread
- 2018 Elias Audy, Elias Mobil
- 2019 Bo Winiker, .Winiker Music
- 2020 Sandy Gradman, Marcie Brawer, Ilene Epstein – The Studio
- 2021 Katherine Tallman
Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award
- 2017 Altagracia Guerrero and Mariano Suriel
- 2018 Ginny Vas
- 2019 Elizabeth & Boniface Mande
- 2020 Misti & Sean James
- 2021 Lisa Irvings and Michael Brill
2023 Brookline Youth Awards Production Credits
Produced & Directed by
R. Harvey Bravman
Editors
Danielle Myers
Victoria Briggs
Nolan Yee
Director of Photography Live Shoots
Nolan Yee
Music
Ed Grenga
Douglas Stevens
Associate Producers
Karen Chase
Sabrina Zhou
BrooklineHub.com Editorial Director
Talia Whyte
Special Thank You to our Brookline Youth Awards Home
Coolidge Corner Theatre
Founded in 2006, BrooklineHub.com is a 501C3 non-profit dedicated to reporting and commenting on life, culture, and community in Brookline. As part of our mission, we advocate for non-profits – vital in making this a better place to live – and by sponsoring and supporting events that promote community-building. We hold the belief that as a community, we should foster the well-being of all, remaining mindful of our young people, seniors, and the underprivileged.
The 13th Brookline Youth Awards is an ADW Video Productions Production