Brookline Youth Awards Founder and Producer

R. Harvey Bravman

2023 Brookline Youth of the Year

TBA

2023 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists

TBA

2023 Roger Grande Social Justice Award

Lloyd Gellineau

2023 Ethel Weiss Service Award

David Leschinsky, Eureka! Puzzles

2023 Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award

TBA

2023 Brookline Youth Award Sponsors ADW Video Productions Airo Sports Anita Jamieson (Irving’s Toy & Card Shop) Brookline Bank Brookline Booksmith Brookline Community Foundation Brookline Dental Associates Brookline Education Foundation BrooklineHub.com Brookline Interactive Group Brookline Rotary Brookline Teen Center Chobee Hoy Group Compass Coolidge Corner Merchants Association Coolidge Corner Theatre Elias Mobil Eureka! Puzzles Foundation to be Named Later Goldstein & Herndon, LLP Hamilton Restaurant and Bar Law Office of Susan K. Howards Metro Realty Corp Rifrullo Cafe Robert L. Allen Jr. Law Offices RTN Federal Credit Union The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation Town of Brookline

2023 Brookline Youth Award Nomination Committee Anita Jamieson Anita Mayfield-Sheehan Ben Hoff Caitlin Star Caitlin Burkes Catherine Marris Caroline Cutlip Chobee Hoy Danielle Myers Elizabeth Ascoli James Lenoch Jennifer Gilbert Joslyn Vendola Karen Chase Kathryn Leslie Ken Goldstein Kim Kushner Lesley Archabal Lesly Suriel Guerrero Lisa Gozashti Lisa Irvings Lloyd Gellineau Meghan Guidry Malcolm Cawthorne R. Harvey Bravman Richard Desir Rob Daves Sabrina Zhou Sarah Kaplan Saya Ameli Hajebi Thomas Vitolo

Past Youth of the Year Honorees 2011 recipient, Lesly Suriel Guerrero 2012 recipient, Catherine Marris 2013 recipient, Ben Hoff 2014 recipient, Shirley Estime 2015 recipient, Gavin Hui 2016 recipient, Caroline Cutlip 2017 recipient, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan 2018 recipient, Sabrina Zhou 2019 recipient, Richard Desir 2020 recipient, Saya Ameli Hajebi 2021 recipient, Nahomi Brea Rivera 2022 recipient, Azavia Barsky-Elnour

2023 Youth Award Recipients Alice MacGarvie Thompson Azavia Barsky-Elnour Brian Ly Jacob Gurdin Donelle O’Neal Jr. Elliot Lazarova Weng Evan Gutell George Flint Giulia Liberatore Isis Contreras Perez Madison Allen Manny Fernandez Molly Louison Rohan Sekhar Rowan Roudebush Sasha Kalvert Yelissa Burgos

2023 Recognition Award Recipients Alex Miranda Anton Grinev Audrey Naverrete Charles Long “Long” Caelum Dulla Camryn Lezama Charlotte Dresser Claire Gallion Daniel Hernan Eliot Arnold Ellery Nistler Ema Koka Eva Humphreys Ezra Korn-Meyer Ezra Kleinbaum Gabriel Benavidez Gareth Jones Giorgia Palmer Griffen Lev Hana Taylor Helena Broadway Isaac Brendel Jad Kassir Jonah Barer Julius Pieper Keya Waiker Laila Finklea Lili Hyde Lilia Burtonpatel Lil Kuklewicz Lily Lockwood Linden Niedeck Marco Tchernychev Maryaam Ahmed Mathew Carter Mathew Murphy Michael Zhu Nathan Tworetzky Neba Sabeva Nelson Paulino Bruno Olivier Armand Owen Molloy Philip Bardon Phylicia Robinson Rohan Narasimhan Rowan Michaud Samual Lee Sean Wells Tessa Brennan Thomasin Schmultz Timothy Lee Valentia Burlak Vidushi Sharma William Galindez Gonzalez William Yoon Zachary Fisch Zoey Henrich

Roger Grande Social Justice Award Past Honorees 2012 Roger Grande, BHS Teacher

2013 Kate Leslie, BHS Teacher

2014 Paul Epstein, BHS Social Worker

2015 Pat Norling, Town of Brookline Employee

2016 Rene Feuerman, Brookline Food Pantry

2017 Malcolm Cawthorne, BHS Teacher

2018 Margot Strom & Elisabeth Dopazo, Facing History & Ourselves

2019 Rob Daves, Brookline Resident

2020 Bobbie Knable

2021 Joslyn Vendola

Ethel Weiss Service Award Past Honorees 2014 Ethel Weiss, Irvings Toy & Card Shop

2015 Chobee Hoy, Chobee Hoy Group Compass

2016 Dana Brigham, Brookline Booksmith

2017 Abe Faber & Christy Timon, Clear Flour Bread

2018 Elias Audy , Elias Mobil

2019 Bo Winiker , . Winiker Music

2020 Sandy Gradman , Marcie Brawer, Ilene Epstein – The Studio

2021 Katherine Tallman

Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award 2017 Altagracia Guerrero and Mariano Suriel

2018 Ginny Vas

2019 Elizabeth & Boniface Mande

2020 Misti & Sean James

2021 Lisa Irvings and Michael Brill

2023 Brookline Youth Awards Production Credits Produced & Directed by R. Harvey Bravman Editors Danielle Myers Victoria Briggs Nolan Yee Director of Photography Live Shoots Nolan Yee Music Ed Grenga Douglas Stevens Associate Producers Karen Chase Sabrina Zhou BrooklineHub.com Editorial Director Talia Whyte Special Thank You to our Brookline Youth Awards Home Coolidge Corner Theatre

