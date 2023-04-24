Brookline Youth Awards Founder and Producer

R. Harvey Bravman

 

2023 Brookline Youth of the Year

TBA

 

2023 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists

TBA

 

2023 Roger Grande Social Justice Award

Lloyd Gellineau

 

2023 Ethel Weiss Service Award 

David Leschinsky, Eureka! Puzzles

 

2023 Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award

TBA

 

2023 Brookline Youth Award Sponsors

ADW Video Productions

Airo Sports

Anita Jamieson (Irving’s Toy & Card Shop)

Brookline Bank

Brookline Booksmith

Brookline Community Foundation

Brookline Dental Associates

Brookline Education Foundation

BrooklineHub.com

Brookline Interactive Group

Brookline Rotary

Brookline Teen Center

Chobee Hoy Group Compass

Coolidge Corner Merchants Association

Coolidge Corner Theatre

Elias Mobil

Eureka! Puzzles

Foundation to be Named Later

Goldstein & Herndon, LLP

Hamilton Restaurant and Bar

Law Office of Susan K. Howards

Metro Realty Corp

Rifrullo Cafe

Robert L. Allen Jr. Law Offices

RTN Federal Credit Union

The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation

Town of Brookline

2023 Brookline Youth Award Nomination Committee

Anita Jamieson

Anita Mayfield-Sheehan

Ben Hoff

Caitlin Star

Caitlin Burkes

Catherine Marris

Caroline Cutlip

Chobee Hoy

Danielle Myers

Elizabeth Ascoli

James Lenoch

Jennifer Gilbert

Joslyn Vendola

Karen Chase

Kathryn Leslie

Ken Goldstein

Kim Kushner

Lesley Archabal

Lesly Suriel Guerrero

Lisa Gozashti

Lisa Irvings

Lloyd Gellineau

Meghan Guidry

Malcolm Cawthorne

R. Harvey Bravman

Richard Desir

Rob Daves

Sabrina Zhou

Sarah Kaplan

Saya Ameli Hajebi

Thomas Vitolo

Past Youth of the Year Honorees

2011 recipient, Lesly Suriel Guerrero

2012 recipient, Catherine Marris

2013 recipient, Ben Hoff

2014 recipient, Shirley Estime

2015 recipient, Gavin Hui

2016 recipient, Caroline Cutlip

2017 recipient, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan

2018 recipient, Sabrina Zhou

2019 recipient, Richard Desir

2020 recipient, Saya Ameli Hajebi

2021 recipient, Nahomi Brea Rivera 

2022 recipient, Azavia Barsky-Elnour

2023 Youth Award Recipients

Alice MacGarvie Thompson

Azavia Barsky-Elnour

Brian Ly

Jacob Gurdin

Donelle O’Neal Jr.

Elliot Lazarova Weng

Evan Gutell

George Flint

Giulia Liberatore

Isis Contreras Perez

Madison Allen

Manny Fernandez

Molly Louison

Rohan Sekhar

Rowan Roudebush

Sasha Kalvert

Yelissa Burgos

2023 Recognition Award Recipients

Alex Miranda

Anton Grinev

Audrey Naverrete

Charles Long “Long”

Caelum Dulla

Camryn Lezama

Charlotte Dresser

Claire Gallion

Daniel Hernan

Eliot Arnold

Ellery Nistler

Ema Koka

Eva Humphreys

Ezra Korn-Meyer

Ezra Kleinbaum

Gabriel Benavidez

Gareth Jones

Giorgia Palmer

Griffen Lev

Hana Taylor

Helena Broadway

Isaac Brendel

Jad Kassir

Jonah Barer

Julius Pieper

Keya Waiker

Laila Finklea

Lili Hyde

Lilia Burtonpatel

Lil Kuklewicz

Lily Lockwood

Linden Niedeck

Marco Tchernychev

Maryaam Ahmed

Mathew Carter

Mathew Murphy

Michael Zhu

Nathan Tworetzky

Neba Sabeva

Nelson Paulino Bruno

Olivier Armand

Owen Molloy

Philip Bardon

Phylicia Robinson

Rohan Narasimhan

Rowan Michaud

Samual Lee

Sean Wells

Tessa Brennan

Thomasin Schmultz

Timothy Lee

Valentia Burlak

Vidushi Sharma

William Galindez Gonzalez

William Yoon

Zachary Fisch

Zoey Henrich

Roger Grande Social Justice Award Past Honorees

  • 2012 Roger Grande, BHS Teacher
  • 2013 Kate Leslie, BHS Teacher
  • 2014 Paul Epstein, BHS Social Worker
  • 2015 Pat Norling, Town of Brookline Employee
  • 2016 Rene Feuerman, Brookline Food Pantry
  • 2017 Malcolm Cawthorne, BHS Teacher
  • 2018 Margot Strom & Elisabeth Dopazo, Facing History & Ourselves
  • 2019 Rob Daves, Brookline Resident
  • 2020 Bobbie Knable
  • 2021 Joslyn Vendola

Ethel Weiss Service Award Past Honorees

  • 2014 Ethel Weiss, Irvings Toy & Card Shop
  • 2015 Chobee Hoy, Chobee Hoy Group Compass
  • 2016 Dana Brigham, Brookline Booksmith
  • 2017 Abe Faber & Christy Timon, Clear Flour Bread
  • 2018 Elias Audy, Elias Mobil
  • 2019 Bo Winiker, .Winiker Music
  • 2020 Sandy Gradman, Marcie Brawer, Ilene Epstein – The Studio
  • 2021 Katherine Tallman

Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award

  • 2017 Altagracia Guerrero and Mariano Suriel
  • 2018 Ginny Vas
  • 2019 Elizabeth & Boniface Mande
  • 2020 Misti & Sean James
  • 2021 Lisa Irvings and Michael Brill

2023 Brookline Youth Awards Production Credits

Produced & Directed by

R. Harvey Bravman

 

Editors

Danielle Myers

Victoria Briggs

Nolan Yee

 

Director of Photography Live Shoots

Nolan Yee

Music

Ed Grenga

Douglas Stevens

Associate Producers

Karen Chase

Sabrina Zhou

 

BrooklineHub.com Editorial Director

Talia Whyte

 

Special Thank You to our Brookline Youth Awards Home

Coolidge Corner Theatre

 

