Brookline Youth Awards Founder and Producer

R. Harvey Bravman

 

2022 Brookline Youth of the Year

Azavia Barsky-Elnour

2022 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists

Elliot Lazarova Weng

Evan Gutell

Isis Contreras Perez

Madison Allen

Rowan Roudebush

2022 Brookline Youth Awards Hosts

Karen Chase and Ben Hoff

 

2022 Brookline Youth Award Sponsors

ADW Video Productions

Airo Sports

Anita Jamieson (Irving’s Toy & Card Shop)

Brookline Bank

Brookline Booksmith

Brookline Chamber of Commerce

Brookline Community Foundation

Brookline Dental Associates

Brookline Education Foundation

BrooklineHub.com

Brookline Interactive Group

Brookline Rotary

Brookline Teen Center

Chobee Hoy Group Compass

Coolidge Corner Merchants Association

Coolidge Corner Theatre

Elias Mobil

Eureka! Puzzles

Foundation to be Named Later

Goldstein & Herndon, LLP

Hamilton Restaurant and Bar

Law Office of Susan K. Howards

Metro Realty Corp

Rifrullo Cafe

Robert L. Allen Jr. Law Offices

RTN Federal Credit Union

The Blakely Group

The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation

Town of Brookline

Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty

Viking Sports

Zaftigs Delicatessen

2022 Brookline Youth Award Nomination Committee

Anita Jamieson

Anita Mayfield-Sheehan

Ben Hoff

Bo Winiker

Bobbie Knable

Caitlin Haynes

Catherine Marris

Caroline Cutlip

Chobee Hoy

Dana Brigham

Danielle Myers

Elizabeth Ascoli

James Lenoch

Jennifer Gilbert

Joslyn Vendola

Karen Chase

Kathryn Leslie

Ken Goldstein

Kim Kushner

Lesley Craft

Lesly Suriel Guerrero

Lisa Gozashti

Lisa Irvings

Lloyd Gellineau

Meghan Guidry

Malcolm Cawthorne

Mariano Suriel Guerrero

Paul Epstein

R. Harvey Bravman

Richard Desir

Rob Daves

Roger Grande

Sabrina Zhou

Sarah Kaplan

Saya Ameli Hajebi

Thomas Vitolo

Past Youth of the Year Honorees

2011 recipient, Lesly Suriel Guerrero

2012 recipient, Catherine Marris

2013 recipient, Ben Hoff

2014 recipient, Shirley Estime

2015 recipient, Gavin Hui

2016 recipient, Caroline Cutlip

2017 recipient, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan

2018 recipient, Sabrina Zhou

2019 recipient, Richard Desir

2020 recipient, Saya Ameli Hajebi

2021 recipient, Nahomi Brea Rivera

2022 Youth Award Recipients

Alice MacGarvie Thompson

Azavia Barsky-Elnour

Brian Ly

Jacob Gurdin

Donelle O’Neal Jr.

Elliot Lazarova Weng

Evan Gutell

George Flint

Giulia Liberatore

Isis Contreras Perez

Madison Allen

Manny Fernandez

Molly Louison

Rohan Sekhar

Rowan Roudebush

Sasha Kalvert

Yelissa Burgos

2022 Team Youth Awards Recipients

Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) – Mir Stojanov, Oliver Slayton, Olivia Fox

Brookline Literacy Partnership (BLP) – Durhva Schlondorff, Eleanor Bergstein, Misha Kennedy

2022 Recognition Award Recipients

Alex Miranda

Anton Grinev

Audrey Naverrete

Charles Long “Long”

Caelum Dulla

Camryn Lezama

Charlotte Dresser

Claire Gallion

Daniel Hernan

Eliot Arnold

Ellery Nistler

Ema Koka

Eva Humphreys

Ezra Korn-Meyer

Ezra Kleinbaum

Gabriel Benavidez

Gareth Jones

Giorgia Palmer

Griffen Lev

Hana Taylor

Helena Broadway

Isaac Brendel

Jad Kassir

Jonah Barer

Julius Pieper

Keya Waiker

Laila Finklea

Lili Hyde

Lilia Burtonpatel

Lil Kuklewicz

Lily Lockwood

Linden Niedeck

Marco Tchernychev

Maryaam Ahmed

Mathew Carter

Mathew Murphy

Michael Zhu

Nathan Tworetzky

Neba Sabeva

Nelson Paulino Bruno

Olivier Armand

Owen Molloy

Philip Bardon

Phylicia Robinson

Rohan Narasimhan

Rowan Michaud

Samual Lee

Sean Wells

Tessa Brennan

Thomasin Schmultz

Timothy Lee

Valentia Burlak

Vidushi Sharma

William Galindez Gonzalez

William Yoon

Zachary Fisch

Zoey Henrich

2022 Brookline Youth Awards Production Credits

Produced & Directed by

R. Harvey Bravman

Editors

Danielle Myers

Victoria Briggs

Nolan Yee

Director of Photography Live Shoots

Nolan Yee

 

Music

Ed Grenga

Douglas Stevens

 

Associate Producers

Ben Hoff

Lesly Suriel Guerrero

Karen Chase

Sabrina Zhou

BrooklineHub.com Editorial Director

Talia Whyte

 

Founded in 2006, BrooklineHub.com is a 501C3 non-profit dedicated to reporting and commenting on life, culture, and community in Brookline. As part of our mission, we advocate for non-profits – vital in making this a better place to live – and by sponsoring and supporting events that promote community-building. We hold the belief that as a community, we should foster the well-being of all, remaining mindful of our young people, seniors, and the underprivileged.

 

