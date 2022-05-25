Brookline Youth Awards Founder and Producer
R. Harvey Bravman
2022 Brookline Youth of the Year
Azavia Barsky-Elnour
2022 Brookline Youth of the Year Finalists
Azavia Barsky-Elnour
Elliot Lazarova Weng
Evan Gutell
Isis Contreras Perez
Madison Allen
Rowan Roudebush
2022 Brookline Youth Awards Hosts
Karen Chase and Ben Hoff
2022 Brookline Youth Award Sponsors
ADW Video Productions
Airo Sports
Anita Jamieson (Irving’s Toy & Card Shop)
Brookline Bank
Brookline Booksmith
Brookline Chamber of Commerce
Brookline Community Foundation
Brookline Dental Associates
Brookline Education Foundation
BrooklineHub.com
Brookline Interactive Group
Brookline Rotary
Brookline Teen Center
Chobee Hoy Group Compass
Coolidge Corner Merchants Association
Coolidge Corner Theatre
Elias Mobil
Eureka! Puzzles
Foundation to be Named Later
Goldstein & Herndon, LLP
Hamilton Restaurant and Bar
Law Office of Susan K. Howards
Metro Realty Corp
Rifrullo Cafe
Robert L. Allen Jr. Law Offices
RTN Federal Credit Union
The Blakely Group
The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation
Town of Brookline
Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty
Viking Sports
Zaftigs Delicatessen
2022 Brookline Youth Award Nomination Committee
Anita Jamieson
Anita Mayfield-Sheehan
Ben Hoff
Bo Winiker
Bobbie Knable
Caitlin Haynes
Catherine Marris
Caroline Cutlip
Chobee Hoy
Dana Brigham
Danielle Myers
Elizabeth Ascoli
James Lenoch
Jennifer Gilbert
Joslyn Vendola
Karen Chase
Kathryn Leslie
Ken Goldstein
Kim Kushner
Lesley Craft
Lesly Suriel Guerrero
Lisa Gozashti
Lisa Irvings
Lloyd Gellineau
Meghan Guidry
Malcolm Cawthorne
Mariano Suriel Guerrero
Paul Epstein
R. Harvey Bravman
Richard Desir
Rob Daves
Roger Grande
Sabrina Zhou
Sarah Kaplan
Saya Ameli Hajebi
Thomas Vitolo
Past Youth of the Year Honorees
2011 recipient, Lesly Suriel Guerrero
2012 recipient, Catherine Marris
2013 recipient, Ben Hoff
2014 recipient, Shirley Estime
2015 recipient, Gavin Hui
2016 recipient, Caroline Cutlip
2017 recipient, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan
2018 recipient, Sabrina Zhou
2019 recipient, Richard Desir
2020 recipient, Saya Ameli Hajebi
2021 recipient, Nahomi Brea Rivera
2022 Youth Award Recipients
Alice MacGarvie Thompson
Azavia Barsky-Elnour
Brian Ly
Jacob Gurdin
Donelle O’Neal Jr.
Elliot Lazarova Weng
Evan Gutell
George Flint
Giulia Liberatore
Isis Contreras Perez
Madison Allen
Manny Fernandez
Molly Louison
Rohan Sekhar
Rowan Roudebush
Sasha Kalvert
Yelissa Burgos
2022 Team Youth Awards Recipients
Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) – Mir Stojanov, Oliver Slayton, Olivia Fox
Brookline Literacy Partnership (BLP) – Durhva Schlondorff, Eleanor Bergstein, Misha Kennedy
2022 Recognition Award Recipients
Alex Miranda
Anton Grinev
Audrey Naverrete
Charles Long “Long”
Caelum Dulla
Camryn Lezama
Charlotte Dresser
Claire Gallion
Daniel Hernan
Eliot Arnold
Ellery Nistler
Ema Koka
Eva Humphreys
Ezra Korn-Meyer
Ezra Kleinbaum
Gabriel Benavidez
Gareth Jones
Giorgia Palmer
Griffen Lev
Hana Taylor
Helena Broadway
Isaac Brendel
Jad Kassir
Jonah Barer
Julius Pieper
Keya Waiker
Laila Finklea
Lili Hyde
Lilia Burtonpatel
Lil Kuklewicz
Lily Lockwood
Linden Niedeck
Marco Tchernychev
Maryaam Ahmed
Mathew Carter
Mathew Murphy
Michael Zhu
Nathan Tworetzky
Neba Sabeva
Nelson Paulino Bruno
Olivier Armand
Owen Molloy
Philip Bardon
Phylicia Robinson
Rohan Narasimhan
Rowan Michaud
Samual Lee
Sean Wells
Tessa Brennan
Thomasin Schmultz
Timothy Lee
Valentia Burlak
Vidushi Sharma
William Galindez Gonzalez
William Yoon
Zachary Fisch
Zoey Henrich
2022 Brookline Youth Awards Production Credits
Produced & Directed by
R. Harvey Bravman
Editors
Danielle Myers
Victoria Briggs
Nolan Yee
Director of Photography Live Shoots
Nolan Yee
Music
Ed Grenga
Douglas Stevens
Associate Producers
Ben Hoff
Lesly Suriel Guerrero
Karen Chase
Sabrina Zhou
BrooklineHub.com Editorial Director
Talia Whyte
Founded in 2006, BrooklineHub.com is a 501C3 non-profit dedicated to reporting and commenting on life, culture, and community in Brookline. As part of our mission, we advocate for non-profits – vital in making this a better place to live – and by sponsoring and supporting events that promote community-building. We hold the belief that as a community, we should foster the well-being of all, remaining mindful of our young people, seniors, and the underprivileged.
Please Donate to BrooklineHub.com