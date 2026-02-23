Upcoming Indigenous Authors Book Club #14
March 8th at 4PM|Virtual Book Club
The Indigenous Peoples Celebration Committee would like to invite you to participate in their 14th Indigenous Authors Book Club! Join us on Sunday, March 8th, from 4-5:30 pm for a virtual Book Club conversation. This month, we will be reading and discussing The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters.
To RSVP for the Book Club or to request or obtain information about reasonable accommodations or language access, please contact Caitlin Starr at cstarr@brooklinema.gov or 617-730-2345.
Once you RSVP, you will receive a link to register for the Book Club.