The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is hiring:

Job Description – Administrative (Data Entry)

About Us

The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is a business membership organization with the mission of promoting and advancing the continued success of Brookline, Massachusetts as a thriving community in which to live, work, and do business. The Chamber takes a leadership role in the business community for growth, advocacy, information, and networking.

About Discover Brookline

The Discover Brookline website was created in June 2021. It’s a fun, informative business directory that features Chamber Member business listings, an interactive map, and an informative blog that highlights local businesses. We are currently in the process of expanding the site to include all Brookline businesses, an events calendar, a special event page to be changed quarterly, a Town Resource page that will include resources such as libraries, recreational facilities, and other relevant information. The expansion will include creative interactive elements like “Easter Egg” links hidden in the homepage illustration, playful Brookline-themed postcards, and interactive virtual tours. Discover Brookline will be a critical resource to inform the public and guide residents and visitors to all local businesses and places of interest.

Description of role

The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is searching for a computer-savvy team player who wakes up in the morning looking forward to doing data entry tasks that are essential for the success of a robust website. If you were a child lego devotee, this job might be for you. Time: 20 hours per week for 20 weeks. Must be detail-oriented, able to resize images, thorough, and conscientious. Must enjoy reaching out to Brookline businesses and pitching a no-cost opportunity.

Send your resume and cover letter to: Debbie@BrooklineChamber.com

Responsibilities:

Organize a comprehensive spreadsheet database of all Brookline businesses, through research and combining data from various sources

Manage business listings on Discover Brookline WordPress site: sorting listings (adding “Member” designation, adding tags), uploading listing content, sourcing and resizing images

Recruit Brookline Businesses by email and phone regarding representation on Discover Brookline website

Mail materials to businesses

Manage Discover Brookline events listings, including data entry and outreach

Other Chamber administrative tasks as needed

Skills/Characteristics:

Familiarity with WordPress strongly preferred

Familiarity with Microsoft Excel strongly preferred

Comfortable talking on phone with new people

Enthusiastic about promoting the Brookline business community

Ability to juggle multiple projects and prioritize with others

Collegial collaborator

Flexibility

Willingness to learn and ask for help when needed

Detail oriented

A sense of humor

Logistics: Pay and Timing

Pay: $20.00/hour

Part Time: 20/hours a week for 20 weeks, possibly longer, 9:00-5:00 PM, Wednesday-Friday preferred

Primarily remote, occasional in-person required

Start date: April 1st or sooner

Job Description – Marketing Specialist

About Us

About Discover Brookline

Description of role

The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is searching for a social media savvy team-player who is passionate about uplifting local businesses by sharing compelling stories, unusual opportunities, or current events. Must be detail oriented and have experience using Canva, and Social Media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin. Knowledge of the Brookline community helps. If you were the editor of your high school newspaper, a journalist at heart, or neighborhood organizer, this job might be for you. (Stand up comedy or theater improv helps.) Time: 20 hours per week for 20 weeks.

Send your resume and cover letter to: Debbie@BrooklineChamber.com

Responsibilities:

Social Media Posts – strategically plan, schedule, create content for and post on the Chamber’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn in collaboration with Chamber staff and Discover Brookline artist

Write, recruit businesses to write, and post Discover Brookline blog posts, including: Chamber Member of the Week, Jamming Brookline, Taste of Brookline, One Day in Brookline, and US Open-related content

Write and design emails on ConstantContact

Design social media graphics on Canva

Outreach to individual businesses to encourage participation in Chamber events/initiatives

Other Chamber administrative tasks as needed

Skills/Characteristics:

Graphic design skills including experience using Canva

Familiarity with Social Media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Enthusiasm about promoting the Brookline business community

Excellent writing skills

Creative

Ability to juggle multiple projects and prioritize with others

Willing to work in close collaboration with multiple people

Comfortable talking on phone with people you haven’t met before

Constant Contact or email software a plus

Meta, Hootsuite, or other scheduling software a plus

Flexibility

A sense of humor

Logistics: Pay and Timing