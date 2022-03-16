The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is hiring:
Job Description – Administrative (Data Entry)
About Us
The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is a business membership organization with the mission of promoting and advancing the continued success of Brookline, Massachusetts as a thriving community in which to live, work, and do business. The Chamber takes a leadership role in the business community for growth, advocacy, information, and networking.
About Discover Brookline
The Discover Brookline website was created in June 2021. It’s a fun, informative business directory that features Chamber Member business listings, an interactive map, and an informative blog that highlights local businesses. We are currently in the process of expanding the site to include all Brookline businesses, an events calendar, a special event page to be changed quarterly, a Town Resource page that will include resources such as libraries, recreational facilities, and other relevant information. The expansion will include creative interactive elements like “Easter Egg” links hidden in the homepage illustration, playful Brookline-themed postcards, and interactive virtual tours. Discover Brookline will be a critical resource to inform the public and guide residents and visitors to all local businesses and places of interest.
Description of role
The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is searching for a computer-savvy team player who wakes up in the morning looking forward to doing data entry tasks that are essential for the success of a robust website. If you were a child lego devotee, this job might be for you. Time: 20 hours per week for 20 weeks. Must be detail-oriented, able to resize images, thorough, and conscientious. Must enjoy reaching out to Brookline businesses and pitching a no-cost opportunity.
Send your resume and cover letter to: Debbie@BrooklineChamber.com
Responsibilities:
-
Organize a comprehensive spreadsheet database of all Brookline businesses, through research and combining data from various sources
-
Manage business listings on Discover Brookline WordPress site: sorting listings (adding “Member” designation, adding tags), uploading listing content, sourcing and resizing images
-
Recruit Brookline Businesses by email and phone regarding representation on Discover Brookline website
-
Mail materials to businesses
-
Manage Discover Brookline events listings, including data entry and outreach
-
Other Chamber administrative tasks as needed
Skills/Characteristics:
-
Familiarity with WordPress strongly preferred
-
Familiarity with Microsoft Excel strongly preferred
-
Comfortable talking on phone with new people
-
Enthusiastic about promoting the Brookline business community
-
Ability to juggle multiple projects and prioritize with others
-
Collegial collaborator
-
Flexibility
-
Willingness to learn and ask for help when needed
-
Detail oriented
-
A sense of humor
Logistics: Pay and Timing
-
Pay: $20.00/hour
-
Part Time: 20/hours a week for 20 weeks, possibly longer, 9:00-5:00 PM, Wednesday-Friday preferred
-
Primarily remote, occasional in-person required
-
Start date: April 1st or sooner
Job Description – Marketing Specialist
About Us
About Discover Brookline
Description of role
The Brookline Chamber of Commerce is searching for a social media savvy team-player who is passionate about uplifting local businesses by sharing compelling stories, unusual opportunities, or current events. Must be detail oriented and have experience using Canva, and Social Media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin. Knowledge of the Brookline community helps. If you were the editor of your high school newspaper, a journalist at heart, or neighborhood organizer, this job might be for you. (Stand up comedy or theater improv helps.) Time: 20 hours per week for 20 weeks.
Send your resume and cover letter to: Debbie@BrooklineChamber.com
Responsibilities:
-
Social Media Posts – strategically plan, schedule, create content for and post on the Chamber’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn in collaboration with Chamber staff and Discover Brookline artist
-
Write, recruit businesses to write, and post Discover Brookline blog posts, including: Chamber Member of the Week, Jamming Brookline, Taste of Brookline, One Day in Brookline, and US Open-related content
-
Write and design emails on ConstantContact
-
Design social media graphics on Canva
-
Outreach to individual businesses to encourage participation in Chamber events/initiatives
-
Other Chamber administrative tasks as needed
Skills/Characteristics:
-
Graphic design skills including experience using Canva
-
Familiarity with Social Media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn
-
Enthusiasm about promoting the Brookline business community
-
Excellent writing skills
-
Creative
-
Ability to juggle multiple projects and prioritize with others
-
Willing to work in close collaboration with multiple people
-
Comfortable talking on phone with people you haven’t met before
-
Constant Contact or email software a plus
-
Meta, Hootsuite, or other scheduling software a plus
-
Flexibility
-
A sense of humor
Logistics: Pay and Timing
-
Pay: $20.00/hour
-
Part-Time: 20/hours a week, for 20 weeks, possibly longer, 9:00-5:00 PM, Wednesday-Friday preferred
-
Primarily remote, occasional in-person strongly preferred
-
Start date: April 1st or sooner