The Town of Brookline’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct its Spring Trash Amnesty Week during the fourth week of May as part of the Town’s Hybrid Pay-As-You-Throw (HPAYT) Program.

From May 26 through May 30, 2026, residents receiving Town trash collection services may place additional bags of household waste alongside their Town-issued trash cart on their regularly scheduled collection day at no additional cost. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, trash collection will be delayed by one (1) day during Amnesty Week.

Trash Amnesty Week provides an opportunity for residents to dispose of excess household waste without incurring overflow bag fees. Trash carts should be placed at the curb at the usual time, after 3:30 p.m. the evening prior to collection. For safety and neighborhood cleanliness, excess bags are encouraged to be placed at the curb on the morning of collection before 7:00 a.m.

Please note that Trash Amnesty Week applies only to household trash. Bulky items, including sofas, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, are not included and must be scheduled and paid for in advance through the Town’s standard bulky item program. Bulky item pickups must be scheduled for at least one week in advance.

Construction and demolition debris will not be accepted. Household hazardous waste, including flammable or toxic materials, should be brought to the Town’s Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Facility at 815 Newton Street. The facility is open every other Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A full schedule and list of accepted materials is available on the Town’s website. Yard waste collection will occur as scheduled on your normal pickup day.

For more information about Brookline’s trash and recycling services, please visit www.brooklinema.gov/Sanitation

For questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 617-730-2156 or 617-879-4900.