Brookline Town Administrator Chas Carey and Director of Human Resources Ann Hess Braga are pleased to welcome Timothy DeWolf into the role of learning and development coordinator for the Human Resources department.

DeWolf began his new role on Monday, Dec. 12.

As the learning and development coordinator, he is responsible for assisting Director Hess Braga in creating and launching employee learning and development initiatives, including the implementation of all outsourced and in-house training programs for each Town department. He also supports the daily operations of the Human Resources department.

Prior to joining Brookline, DeWolf spent almost 20 years at Clean Harbors Environmental Services, where he served as a corporate sales training manager, corporate sales trainer, sales analyst, training integration specialist, and more. Most recently, he served as an implementation specialist at MEDITECH.

Through these roles, he has become well-versed in sales training, customer service training, diversity and inclusion, leadership development, coaching, performance management, and curriculum development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim into his new role as learning and development coordinator for the town’s Human Resources department. This role is a key part of our department and has a tangible impact on the Town of Brookline and successful staff training,” Director Hess Braga said. “Tim brings an impressive background and a wealth of experience to our department, and I am confident that he will excel in this role.”

DeWolf holds a bachelor’s degree in management/marketing from Rhode Island College.