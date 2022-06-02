The Town of Brookline is pleased to share that it recently held its third forum to update residents and stakeholders about plans for the 2022 U.S. Open Championship.

During a virtual forum on Monday, May 6, town officials presented logistics that will be in place during the Championship, which will be contested at The Country Club from June 13-19.

The full May 6 forum can be viewed here.

The forum was led by Town Administrator Mel Kleckner. Speakers included Acting Police Chief Richard Allen, Deputy Police Superintendent Paul Cullinane, Public Works Commissioner Erin Gallentine, Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss, Co-Chair of the Community Partnership Committee Kate Leness, Transportation Administrator Todd Kirrane, and Eric Steimer, Director, U.S. Open Championships for the United States Golf Association.

Also attending were Building Commissioner Dan Bennett and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kevin Johnson, Recreation Director Leigh Jackson, and Robert T. Lynch Golf Course General Manager Justin Lawson.

Co-Chair Leness provided an overview of the activities of the Committee, which consisted of 13 representatives of the Town and The Country Club. These activities included promotion of small Brookline businesses, developing event opportunities for Brookline businesses in the food, trades, and services industries, a banner competition, local programs and education sessions leading up to and during the week of the U.S. Open, and opening volunteer opportunities for young people.

The committee also championed initiatives around diversity, equity, and inclusion. It also worked toward sustainability initiatives, including planting 122 new trees, restoring the Lost Pond Trail, and ecological advancement of the Robert T. Lynch Golf Course.

“We’re really proud of where we’ve gotten to and it’s been a lot of fun working together and trying to make it as community-oriented a championship as possible,” Co-Chair Leness said.

Acting Chief Allen, Deputy Superintendent Paul Cullinane, and Commissioner Gallentine spoke generally about the event’s traffic, security, and trash removal plans. These plans were developed during the past 11 months in partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement and the USGA, and addressed concerns by abutters and surrounding neighborhoods.

Steimer expanded on those plans and reviewed policies and procedures for patrons, including security checkpoints and screenings, concessions and merchandising, accessibility services, first aid and hydration, and items that are prohibited on site.

“We cannot thank the Town of Brookline enough, its residents, and The Country Club for hosting our national championship,” Steimer said. “I want to stress how excited we are about bringing the U.S. Open back to Brookline, and writing another historic chapter at this iconic venue.”

The Town has created several online resources for residents who wish to stay informed about the Championship. The revamped Town webpage devoted to the U.S. Open may be found here.

About the 2022 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is the annual open national championship of golf in the United States. It is one of four major championships and is organized by the United States Golf Association.

This year’s championship will be played at The Country Club from June 13-19, 2022.

For more information about the U.S. Open, visit https://brooklinema.gov/USOpen and https://www.usopen.com.

For more information about the USGA visit https://www.usga.org/.