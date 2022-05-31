The Brookline Department of Public Works will provide a Trash Amnesty pick up next week as part of Brookline’s Hybrid Pay-As-You-Throw Trash (HPAYT) Program.

During the week of May 31- June 4, residents taking part in the Town’s trash service are permitted to dispose of extra bags of household trash along with their regular trash toter.

Pickups will occur on the residents’ regular scheduled pickup day. Residents on town service are allowed to put out excess bags of trash that are unable to fit in the HPAYT trash carts. All excess trash bags should be placed next to the trash and recycling carts.

Because Amnesty Week falls during a scheduled holiday week (Memorial Day), trash pick-up is delayed by one day.

Bulky items such as sofas, mattresses, TVs, and appliances still need to be called in and scheduled for pickup at 617-730-2156. Please do not place any items out for pick up before 3:30 pm the day before your trash pickup day.

Household hazardous waste items and flammable materials will not be permitted and should be brought to the Town’s Hazardous Recycling Drop Off Center at 815 Newton St. on Tuesdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Yard waste pickups will occur as normal on your pick up day.

Additional information on what items are accepted at the Hazardous Waste Drop Off Center online.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Department of Public Works at 617-730-2156.