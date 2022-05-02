The Town of Brookline invites community members to participate in its final public forum about the U.S. Open and to share feedback about plans and protocols for golf’s national championship.

The virtual forum will be held on Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to register here.

Participants will offer updates in advance of the championship, which will be contested from June 13-19 at The Country Club: The Community Partnership Committee, a collaboration among the Town, community leaders, and The Country Club, will report on the progress made toward the group’s initiatives.

Representatives of Town departments will provide updates about plans and protocols in several areas, such as trash removal, parking, and health and safety.

Representatives of The United States Golf Association and The Country Club will share useful information for attendees and the public.

The full meeting agenda may be found here.

“The first two public forums about U.S. Open planning were extremely valuable, and helped the Town to create a roadmap toward hosting a successful national championship event for all,” Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said. “We ask anyone with an interest in the championship or a concern they would like addressed to attend.”

About the 2022 U.S. Open:

The U.S. Open is the annual open national championship of golf in the United States. It is one of four major championships and is organized by the United States Golf Association.

This year’s championship will be played at The Country Club from June 13-19, 2022.

For more information about the U.S. Open, visit https://brooklinema.gov/USOpen and https://www.usopen.com.

For more information about the USGA visit https://www.usga.org.