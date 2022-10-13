Brookline Town Administrator Chas Carey and Select Board Chair Heather Hamilton are pleased to announce that Melissa Goff has been promoted to Deputy Town Administrator for Policy and Fiscal Affairs.

Goff has served the Town of Brookline since 2006, beginning her tenure as Assistant Town Administrator. In 2015, she was promoted to the role of Deputy Town Administrator. The Select Board recently reconfigured her role to recognize the importance of her institutional expertise and vital role in continuing operations under a new administration.

She was promoted to Deputy Town Administrator for Policy and Fiscal Affairs on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

This position expands upon her previous role, where she is responsible for preparing the annual financial plan and preparation of the Town Meeting warrant and associated recommendations and now includes direct oversight of the Planning and Finance Departments. Goff will work with Town Administrator Carey to support the Select Board’s goals for climate change, equity, and fiscal stability.

“Melissa has been an asset to the Town of Brookline for more than 15 years,” Chair Hamilton said. “She’s excelled in her role as Deputy Town Administrator for the past seven years, which is why the Board chose to enhance her position and utilize her skills as we embark on ambitious goals to continue to make Brookline a highly desirable place to work and live. I look forward to working with her in this new capacity and congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”

“Melissa sets a high standard for the rest of Brookline’s stellar corps of public servants,” said Town Administrator Carey. “With her new leadership portfolio, she’ll continue to provide our community with the insight and guidance that’s made her integral to running the Town.”

Before coming to Brookline, Goff served as a Management Analyst and Administrative Assistant for the City of Boston.

“I am so thrilled to be recognized for the value I bring to the organization,” Goff said. “I appreciate the support of the community and my dedicated colleagues, and I thank them for all they have done.”

Goff is a member of the Women Leading Government Committee for the Massachusetts Municipal Managers Association, an ambassador for the International/County Management Association, as well as a member of the Government Finance Officer’s Association.

She holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Psychology from Stonehill College.