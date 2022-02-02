Town Administrator Mel Kleckner is pleased to announce that the Town of Brookline is entering into an agreement with Amp Energy for solar credits from a renewable project under construction on Cape Cod.

When the project in Sandwich, Massachusetts is operational in the fall of 2022, it will be producing approximately five megawatts of renewable electric power. By participating in this project, Brookline will offset over 2,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change — per year, while increasing the renewable portfolio in the Commonwealth and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels.

Amp Energy is a global renewable energy developer that operates 15 community solar farms in Massachusetts. Unlike many developers, Amp owns and operates its projects for its entire lifetime, working in partnership with landowners, towns and stakeholders to ensure a project’s long-term success.

“Our community is committed to a clean energy future, and this agreement helps us work toward our goal of offsetting emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change,” Select Board Vice Chair Raul Fernandez said. “This approach is an excellent way to implement climate action projects while reducing the financial costs for Brookline residents.”

Through this partnership, Brookline has agreed to purchase Alternative On-Bill Credits at a fixed discount to that credit’s value from the renewable energy generated by Amp’s solar array. At no upfront cost to the Town, Brookline’s Municipal Eversource electricity accounts will receive all the credits from this development. Brookline will pay Amp a discounted price for every on-bill credit produced over the 20-year lifecycle of the solar array, yielding expected savings to the Town of approximately $1.6 million dollars that would have otherwise been paid to Eversource.

“Thanks to Sustainability Director Thomas Barrasso for his hard work over the last several months in leading this effort with his office, the Chief Procurement Officer, and Town Counsel’s office to make this a reality,” Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said. “With other communities in Massachusetts competing for this opportunity, it is a multitiered win for Brookline allowing us to advance our Climate Action agenda while producing a financial benefit to the Town.”

Nicholas Topping, Director of Community Solar at Amp, added, “We are very proud to partner with the Town of Brookline to provide monthly solar credits on their electricity bills. Amp is grateful for Tom Barrasso and the Town leadership’s tenacity to secure this opportunity for their community. Community solar is increasingly recognized as an ideal solution for municipalities, companies, and residents to show support for decarbonization goals while saving money and supporting the development of local renewable energy.”