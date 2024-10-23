The Town of Brookline is now accepting Outdoor Dining Program applications for the 2025 calendar year. To continue promoting vibrancy within the town, especially in commercial areas, the Select Board has reduced the fees restaurant owners pay to participate in the program. Applications close on Nov. 30, 2024.

The updated fees are as follows:

* Seasonal On-Street:

* $1,000 for first-time applicant (_was $2,360)_

* $500 for renewal _(was $2,360)_

* Seasonal Sidewalk:

* $500 for first-time applicant (_was $360_)

* $250 for renewal _(was $310)_

The Town will also be lifting its prohibitions on promotional signage and logos on outdoor umbrellas, per feedback from small local restaurant

owners. Advertising is still prohibited on any other outdoor dining elements. Several other aspects of the process have been streamlined, including how seating plans can be designed and submitted to lower the entry barrier for applicants further.

“The Town’s decision to reduce outdoor dining fees reflects its responsiveness to the local business community’s needs, as well as its

commitment to the success of the Outdoor Dining Program as a commercial area vibrancy and economic development initiative,” said Economic Development Director Meredith Mooney. “We hope that the lower fees will encourage greater participation in outdoor dining, a program that has been enthusiastically supported by the broader Brookline community, as well as Brookline’s small businesses.”

For the past four years, Brookline has been the only known community in the state to offer annual outdoor dining, both on the street and

sidewalk. However, with updates to state plumbing codes — which may be difficult for some restaurant owners to comply with — and the need to prioritize on-street road work, the Town will begin to phase out of the annual program model and shift toward seasonal options.

Only those who held an annual license in calendar year 2024 may reapply for an annual license this calendar year for a fee of $2,300 for on-street or $350 for sidewalk. These licenses are only available until road restoration or rehabilitation work is scheduled. At that time, the annual outdoor structure must be removed, and the license holder will be treated as a renewal applicant for a seasonal license.

“Streamlining this process demonstrates the Select Board’s ongoing commitment to making Brookline’s vibrant commercial streetscapes a

regional destination for dining, shopping, and taking in all the Town has to offer,” said Town Administrator Chas Carey. “With three of the New York Times’ 25 best restaurants in Greater Boston calling Brookline home, and with global cuisine options in settings ranging from takeout counters to fine dining, our community is a growing player in the food scene. We want all our local businesses to benefit from the increased opportunities that our new outdoor dining regulations offer.”

License renewal applications and information for 2025 have been sent to all current license holders. All renewal and new applications for

outdoor dining must be submitted by Nov. 30, 2024, the same date as common victualler and liquor license applications/renewals are due. This is an updated process from prior years, where applications were due on different days.