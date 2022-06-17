Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss and the Brookline Department of Public Health announced that the Town of Brookline is lifting the face-covering requirements in town-owned buildings where the public gathers effective immediately.

The decision to lift the mask requirement was based on a review of COVID-19 data including declining local case counts, hospital admissions and hospital capacity, wastewater data, Public Schools of Brookline case counts, and vaccine and testing resources. As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has transitioned Norfolk, Suffolk, and Middlesex Counties as a low-risk area for COVID-19 transmission.

“We are seeing a consistent week-over-week drop in our weekly community case counts and significant drops in our school case numbers. The Department will continue to watch the data with our community partners to respond to the changing COVID trends,” Director Reiss said.

Residents should be aware that individual organizations can still require masks. The Department encourages everyone in Brookline to maintain a mask-friendly environment.

Residents are reminded that masking is still mandatory for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, while in healthcare facilities, including congregate care settings.

Residents also should continue to wear a mask if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, tested positive, or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should consider taking an at-home COVID-19 test. To report an at-home COVID-19 test result, click here.

Additionally, anyone at high risk for severe illness should consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

Residents are reminded that a COVID-19 vaccine and booster remain the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19, which continues to pose a serious risk of severe illness to those who are unvaccinated. For more information visit the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine page. To find a vaccination site near you, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Finder.