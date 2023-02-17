The Brookline Council on Aging has developed a series of videos to help seniors learn how to use technology to access transportation resources.

Brookline’s TRIPPS (Transportation, Resources, Information, Planning, and Partnership for Seniors) Program developed the videos to educate seniors about the different virtual tools they can use to get where they are going.

In partnership with the Brookline Interactive Group, the videos showcase how to utilize rideshare apps Uber and Lyft, the Transit app, and Google Maps to request a ride, check transit schedules from the MBTA, and get directions to their destinations. All of the videos are available here.

The videos and materials provided feature local community volunteers and other transportation advocates. They were developed using grant funding from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

“These videos are a great resource for seniors who want to use their smartphones and the internet to access the transportation resources in our community,” said Carey. “With these videos, Brookline community members can educate themselves and get to where they need to go safely and efficiently.”

The TRIPPS Program also oversees the COA subsidized transportation programs including free medical transportation and low-cost rides on Lyft and GoGo.

For more information, visit: https://www.brooklinema.gov/1502/Transportation-Services or contact Maria Foster at 617-730-2644 or mfoster@brooklinema.gov.