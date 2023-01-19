Town Administrator Chas Carey invites Brookline residents to volunteer for various open positions on critical town boards and committees in 2023.

More than ten boards have vacancies engaged residents are encouraged to fill to help each fulfill its critical role in supporting the town’s work related to diversity and inclusion, the arts, public health, preservation, and more.

“All of these organizations aim to better the town of Brookline,” said Town Administrator Carey. “It would be exciting to see community members volunteering to participate in this great work.”

Some of the board and commissions that currently have vacancies include:

Fisher Hill West Uses Advisory Committee

Small Business Development Committee

Preservation Commission

Naming Committee

MLK Celebration Committee

Building Commission

Brookline Village Parking Benefit District Advisory Board

Bicycle Advisory Committee

Brookline Housing Authority

Advisory Council on Public Health

Boylston Street Corridor Study Committee

Zoning Board of Appeals

Residents interested in filling a vacancy on one or more boards should fill out a form here and include their resume or other materials highlighting their relevant background and experience.

To learn more about boards and commissions in Brookline, click here.