Recreation Director Leigh Jackson is pleased to announce that the Town of Brookline will host its annual Brookline Day celebration this September. The town will be piloting a new location in an effort to support local businesses and increase accessibility.

Brookline Day will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Coolidge Corner.

Brookline-based businesses will have the opportunity to set up booths at the event and engage directly with residents and visitors during the celebration. Businesses that would like to do so should complete and submit this expression of interest form in order to begin the process.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring Brookline Day to Coolidge Corner this year and are ready for a day that celebrates Brookline and all our community has to offer,” Jackson said. “It will serve as a great opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate the end of summer in a family-friendly environment.”

Brookline Day is intended to celebrate the community as a great place to live, work and play in, while fostering a connection among residents, neighbors, and businesses. The event will feature food, music, a mini-town hall, touch-a-truck, vendors, a kid-friendly area, and other family-oriented activities.

The event this year is shifting from its traditional location at Larz Anderson Park as part of an effort to support local businesses that continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Select Board was consulted and supported this pilot effort to try to host the event in the business district this year which not only has better access to transportation but also may provide a lift to businesses.

Brookline Recreation is working closely with the Division of Economic Development and Long-Term Planning, the Brookline Chamber of Commerce, Coolidge Corner Merchants Association, and the Brookline Village Business Association to support the planning for Brookline Day.

Interested businesses that have completed the form will be contacted on July 21 with more information about registering. that have shown interest will receive vendor registration forms to officially register for their booths.

To learn more about Brookline Day, visit www.brooklinerec.com/259/Brookline-Day. The page will be updated with additional information as the event draws closer.