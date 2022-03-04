The Town of Brookline invites the community to participate in its second public forum about the U.S. Open and to offer views about the Town’s health and safety protocols during golf’s national championship.

The virtual forum will be held on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. The forum will include a public hearing at 7 p.m., to consider a waiver to the Town’s Noise Control Bylaw.

Representatives of the United States Golf Association will present their plans for U.S. Open week. Representatives of the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Works, Police Department, and Fire Department will attend the forum and be available to answer questions.

Residents can register for the forum here.

“Community input is vital during this process,” Town Manager Mel Kleckner said. “I encourage everyone to attend and share their thoughts and ideas as the Town works toward making the U.S. Open a success for all.”

The Town also wishes to share new online resources to keep residents informed about the championship, which will be held from June 13-19 at The Country Club in Brookline.

The revamped Town webpage devoted to the U.S. Open may be found here. The new Frequently Asked Questions webpage may be found here.

About the 2022 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is the annual open national championship of golf in the United States. It is one of four major championships and is organized by the United States Golf Association.

This year’s championship will be played at The Country Club from June 13-19, 2022.

For more information about the U.S. Open visit https://brooklinema.gov/USOpen and https://www.usopen.com