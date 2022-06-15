The Town of Brookline is pleased to invite the community to a Freedom March and Juneteenth Celebration at the Brookline Avenue Playground.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 19; Freedom March begins at 10 a.m. The celebration begins at 11 a.m.

WHERE:

A Freedom March will begin at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School, 345 Harvard St., and proceed to the Brookline Avenue Playground, 575 Brookline Ave., where a celebration will be held.

WHAT:

The Town of Brookline is pleased to invite residents to a Freedom March from the Florida Ruffin Ridley School to the Brookline Avenue Playground, for a celebration of Juneteenth — a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of African-American slaves on June 19, 1865.

The celebration will feature free food, entertainment, games, crafts, raffles, and music by DJ Money Greene.