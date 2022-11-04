Town Administrator Chas Carey and Brookline Veterans’ Services Director William T. McGroarty wish to invite community members to the Town of Brookline’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

WHEN

Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m.

WHERE

World War Monument at Brookline Town Hall, 333 Washington St.

WHO

Representatives of the American Legion

Representatives of Veterans of Foreign Wars

Representatives of Brookline Veterans’ Services

State Rep. Tommy Vitolo

Members of the Brookline Police and Fire Departments

WHAT

Community members are invited to attend the Town of Brookline’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony and join various town officials, veterans, veterans’ groups, and the general public in honoring local veterans for their service.

The annual event is organized by Brookline Veterans’ Services, and Director McGroarty will preside over the ceremony. The event will feature a speech from Gregory Taylor, a member of the American Legion Post 11, Vietnam War Veteran, and Bronze Star recipient.

Town Administrator Carey will deliver remarks, and Rep. Vitolo will deliver a proclamation from the House of Representatives.

Additionally, the ceremony will include a placing of a wreath of thanks and salute, a moment of silence, and a presentation of the Arthur Hurley Memorial Award and the Veterans Service Award.

The Veterans Day collation will be held immediately following the ceremony.

On the day of the event, Brookline Interactive Group will broadcast the ceremony hourly, starting at 6 p.m and ending at 10 p.m on Comcast channel 23, as well as RCN channels 15 and 613 in HD.