The Town of Brookline wishes to thank the community, volunteers, Town staff, public safety partners, and the United States Golf Association for their dedication and cooperation toward making the 122nd U.S. Open Championship a success.

The U.S. Open, golf’s national championship, was contested at The Country Club from June 13-19. The U.S. Open attracted tens of thousands of patrons and shined a worldwide television spotlight on the Town.

“This year’s championship was a great success, as the world saw the best of what the U.S. Open, Brookline, and New England have to offer,” Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said. “Brookline is grateful to once again have hosted the U.S. Open. An event of this magnitude does not happen without talented people behind the scenes working countless hours toward one goal, and for that, we say thank you.”

The championship continues a long and storied partnership among the Town, The Country Club, and USGA. The Country Club was one of USGA’s founders. It has hosted the U.S. Open in 1913, 1963, and 1988, along with five U.S. Amateur championships and three U.S. Women’s Amateur championships.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with how this week went,” said Championship Director Eric Steimer. “This community is inextricably linked to the history of golf in the United States, and we are thrilled that we have been able to add another chapter. We owe a huge thank you to The Country Club, Town of Brookline, and all the fans, volunteers, and supporters for making this an incredible championship.”

The Town of Brookline wishes to highlight the following:

Partnership with the USGA on a resiliency plan that included planting 122 new trees, restoring the Lost Pond Trail, and ecological enhancements at the public Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course.

Collaboration with the USGA on a number of local initiatives, which created opportunities for area businesses, supported non-profits and charities, and local youth.

Coordination among a variety of public and private agencies to develop traffic, health, and safety protocols during the championship. These included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, United States Postal Service, Federal Aviation Administration, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts National Guard; Boston Police Department; the USGA and its traffic consultant Howard Stein Hudson; The Country Club; Massachusetts Department of Transportation; Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority; Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation; Boston College Police; and the Brookline Police Department, Brookline Fire Department, Brookline Department of Public Works, Brookline Building Department, Transformative Healthcare and Brookline Office of Emergency Management.

The Country Club’s strong support for numerous charitable and non-profit organizations such as the Brookline Youth Fund and the Community Safety Net Fund. The Country Club also has made sizable donations to support and grow the game of golf at the Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course, a commitment that increases each year.

Investment by community stakeholders, who provided vital feedback throughout the planning process.

The Town and Town Administrator Kleckner wish to recognize the following, who were integral to the success of the U.S. Open Championship: Recreation Director Leigh Jackson, Public Works Commissioner Erin Gallentine, Acting Police Chief Richard Allen, Deputy Police Superintendent Paul Cullinane, Fire Chief John F. Sullivan, Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss, Transportation Administrator Todd Kirrane, Building Commissioner Dan Bennett, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kevin Johnson, Robert T. Lynch Golf Course General Manager Justin Lawson, and the Community Partnership Committee.

The Town and Town Administrator Kleckner offer a special thank you to members of the Community Partnership Committee: Co-Chair Ken Goldstein, representing the Town; Co-Chair Kate Leness, representing The Country Club; Malcolm Cawthorne, representing the Commission on Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations; William Curry, William Goldthwait, Glenn Johnson, Kristen LaCount, and Brendan Lee, representing The Country Club; David Gladstone, representing the Brookline Chamber of Commerce; Ken Lewis, representing the Economic Development Advisory Committee; Natalia Linos, Climate Action Committee designee; Wendy Sheridan Ames, representing the Park and Recreation Commission; and Heather Hamilton, Select Board liaison.

The Town and Town Administrator Kleckner also wish to thank The Country Club, USGA, and Eric Steimer, Director, U.S. Open Championships, for their guidance and support.